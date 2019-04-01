Erdogan Vows to Appeal Municipal Election Results 'Wherever Needed' - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, cited by Reuters, that the only reason why the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has lost some cities was that "we could not express ourselves enough" to certain voters.

The Turkish president stressed Monday, referring to the loss of the AK party, that "we will appeal the results wherever needed", adding that he would take the necessary measures at ministries and institutions to make the system of governance more dynamic. He said there would not be other elections for four and a half years, according to Reuters.

"In Istanbul, the majority of the districts are either ours or head-to-head. What does this mean? Even if our people gave away the mayorship, they gave the districts to the AK Party", Erdogan told supporters in Ankara, quoted by Reuters.

Sunday's elections are reportedly seen to be crucial in a polarized political landscape in Turkey, following recent a recent currency crisis and increased unemployment rates that have left many Turkish nationals critical of Erdogan. The final results of the elections will elect mayors and officials in over 81 of Turkey's municipalities, 49 of which are currently governed by Erdogan's AK Party.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the AK Party leads after securing 16 metropolitan municipalities and 24 cities, including Istanbul.

