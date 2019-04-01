Next Year's Arab League Summit Location to Be Determined - Secretary-General

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Member states of the League of Arab States (LAS) are still deciding where to hold next year's summit, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday.

"There are discussions being held among several states, but a final decision has not been made yet. However, I can confirm, that next year, the [LAS] summit will either take place the country where LAS is headquartered, or in a country which will want to host such a meeting", Gheit said at a news conference following the summit.

Upon the conclusion on Sunday of this year's LAS summit in Tunisia, the location for next year's summit was not announced. Usually, top officials that take part in such summits, upon the conclusion of the conference, agree on a place to hold the next meeting.

In addition, the country that hosted the summit will usually chair the conference the following year. The Arab League's headquarters are in Cairo, Egypt.

The 30th LAS summit took place in Tunis, Tunisia on Sunday. The conference's agenda included discussion on the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the national political crisis in Libya, the settlement of Syria and US President Donald Trump's recent recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli territory, despite international law stating the opposite.

