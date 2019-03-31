Preliminary Election Results Show AK Party Leading Across Turkey - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, cited by Reuters, that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leading in municipal elections across the country.

Erdogan also noted Sunday that despite solid advantage, the AK party has lost some cities, adding that this is, however, "the necessity of democracies", according to Reuters.

The Turkish president also stressed that the ruling party would now focus on the economy, politics, defence, and industrial production until the next elections that will be held in Turkey in June 2023.

Erdogan also said, cited by Reuters, that Turkey has a very important reform program ahead, adding that the country will not compromise from free market economy rules.

The Turkish economy tumbled into its first recession in a decade earlier in March after its national currency first nosedived amid US sanctions last summer. The lira slumped almost 7 percent in a single day last week and continued slipping this week.

Turkish citizens voted Sunday to elect mayors of cities, provincial capitals and municipal districts, as well as local assembly representatives and village administrators. Candidates from 13 political parties are running in the elections, including the opposition Nation Alliance led by the Republican People's Party (CHP), and the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), in alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The past few elections ended in the AKP and the MHP triumphing with slightly over a half of votes.

