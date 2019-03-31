Air Sirens Heard in Gaza Border Areas as Rocket Falls Short of Israel - IDF

Earlier, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported air alerts in two areas in southern Israel. During the previous shelling, on the night of 31 March, militants from Gaza fired five rockets at Israel.

The Israeli Defence Forces reported via their website that a rocket was fired from the territory of the Gaza Strip, following air alerts in the regional councils of Sha'ar HaNegev and Sdot Negev. However, the IDF stated that the rocket did not reach Israeli territory and fell in the Palestinian enclave area.

"A few moments ago, a Code Red rocket siren was heard in a number of communities in the Sha'ar Hanegev region. The circumstances are still being checked," a spokesperson for the region said, as cited by The Times of Israel.

On Saturday night, at least five rockets were fired from the territory of the enclave. In response, IDF tanks attacked several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire exchange.

Despite the recently spiked tensions in the area, Israel reopened the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings with the Gaza Strip earlier in the day.

The tensions escalated recently, following Palestinian militants opening rocket fire at the densely populated centre of Israel, which responded by shelling Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip. The armed confrontation lasted from 25 March through 27 March morning.

