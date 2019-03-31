Register
14:17 GMT +331 March 2019
    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    Saudi King Rejects Any Move That Impacts Syrian Sovereignty Over Golans

    Saudi Arabia, as well as the UN and EU states, recently denounced the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the territory of the Golan Heights

    Saudi King Salman has addressed Trump's move over the Golans, stressing that the kingdom "absolutely rejects" any measure that would hinder Syrian sovereignty over the territory.

    Speaking in front of the Arab League in Tunis, he once again reiterated the country's position on other disputed territories, such as the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, voicing his support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

    The same stance has been expressed by the Tunisian president, who underlined that the summit should convey the importance of establishing a Palestinian state in order to achieve regional stability.

    The US Decision to Recognize Israeli Sovereignty Over the Golan Heights

    US to Redraw Maps to Include Golan Heights as Part of Israel - Report
    Previously, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf expressed the country's position on the Golan Heights, rejecting the US decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over it. The area, disputed by both Syria and Israel, was seized by the latter during the 1967 Six-Day War and formally annexed in 1981.

    Some of the countries participating in the Arab League summit, as well as Syrian and European countries, have denounced the US move, stressing that it contradicts the international law: in particular, the corresponding UN resolution. Last year, the UNGA adopted a resolution calling on Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the occupied area after the country organised local elections in the area on 30 October.

    The US decision has been widely regarded as way of propelling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election bid ahead of the April 9 parliamentary vote by the international community.

    The Golan Heights has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the territory during the 1967 Six Day War. While Israel adopted a law to annex the territory in 1981, the United Nations declared the move void, without any legal effects. In 2018, after Israel organized local elections in the area on October 30, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the territory.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
