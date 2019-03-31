Saturday's Gaza Clashes Killed 5 Palestinian Protesters - Health Authorities

"Since yesterday, a total of five people died, including four teenagers," Qidra said, adding that the latest victim was only 13 years old.
Despite the fact that about 40,000 people gathered near the border on Saturday, which is a significant increase in the number of activists compared to previous protests, the scale of clashes and casualties were relatively small, including due to the fact that Hamas movement ruling in the enclave joined the de-escalation efforts.
The Israeli military noted that the overwhelming majority of the protesters rallied in the camps, located at a safe distance from the border fence, adding that only a small number of protesters clashed with the IDF throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and explosive devices at the soldiers.
