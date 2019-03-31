LNA Commander Haftar Says Crisis in Libya to Be Settled Within Next 2 Weeks

"Within the next two weeks, Libya will witness the resolution of the current crisis through the formation of the government of national unity" Haftar was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya broadcaster.
The United Nations attempted to organise nation-wide presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya last December, however, the vote was later postponed until the spring of 2019.
Libya has been plagued by chaos, instability and Islamic fundamentalist terror groups since longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and murdered in 2011 by rebel forces backed by the United Kingdom, France and the United States.
