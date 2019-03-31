IDF: Israeli Tanks Shell Hamas Posts in Gaza in Response to Rocket Attack

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it struck a number of Hamas military posts in the Gaza Strip following a recent rocket attack.

Earlier in the day the IDF said that five rockets were launched at Israel from the area of the Gaza Strip. The rockets reportedly fell in open territory, causing no damage or injuries.

Following the attack, the IDF announced that they had responded by shelling a number of Hamas military posts.

In response to the rockets fired from Gaza at Israel earlier this evening, IDF tanks struck a number of Hamas military posts in the Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 31, 2019

​Tensions in the area escalated recently after Palestinian militants fired a rocket at the densely populated centre of Israel, which responded by bombing dozens of objects in the Gaza Strip. The armed confrontation lasted from 25 March through 27 March morning.

READ MORE: IDF Claims 5 Rockets Launched From Gaza at Israel

Palestinians are marking the anniversary of the 'Great March of Return' on 30 March with large-scale rallies along the borders of the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Adel Hana IDF Releases VIDEO of Alleged Hamas Rocket Barrage in Israel

Fearing that the event will grow into large-scale unrest, the Israelis deployed large forces to the enclave and expressed their readiness for decisive actions.

Relations between the Israelis and Palestinians have been extremely poor for decades. The Palestinians are seeking diplomatic recognition of an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognise a Palestinian independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.