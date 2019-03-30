Russian Defence Ministry Urges US to Enter Talks to Close Syria's Rukban Camp

The Rukban camp, which houses some 40,000 displaced people, is located in the south of Syria, not far from Jordan. The area that became a refugee camp for Syrian residents back in 2014 is now the zone controlled by the United States.

Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation called Saturday on the US-led coalition to participate in talks on dismantling the Rukban camp slated for 2 April.

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari said on Wednesday that Damascus also wants the refugees to leave the Rukban camp and has prepared a convoy of vehicles ready to take them at any time, and the United States should let the refugees go.

Russian Foreign Ministry said last week that Syrian authorities were ready to provide descent living conditions for the camp residents if they were evacuated.

Russia and Syria have called earlier on the leadership of the US troops, staying in the At Tanf zone in Syria, to arrive on 2 April to Jleb crossing point in Homs province in order to take part in a meeting on the dismantlement of the Rukban refugee camp.

