Golan Row: Erdogan Vows to Rename Hagia Sophia as Mosque, Mute Over Conversion

Earlier, the Turkish president vowed to convert the museum into a mosque in light of the US decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is considered by the UN to be occupied Syrian territory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that UNESCO World Heritage Site the Hagia Sophia will be renamed "from museum to mosque" after the elections on Sunday. However, he said nothing about changing the status of the building.

© REUTERS / Murad Sezer Hagia Sophia to Be Turned Into Mosque in Response to US Shift on Golan - Erdogan

At the time, he vowed to convert the museum into a mosque after the municipal elections as a response to US President Donald Trump declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel and recognising the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. Trump moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018 and recognised Israeli claims on the Golan Heights in March this year, drawing massive international backlash for his actions.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed Washington's move, stating that the US' actions would "only lead to more violence and pain in the region".

READ MORE: Pompeo Claims Trump Sent by God to Save Israel, Turkey Scolds US for Golan Hts.

The Hagia Sophia was built as an Orthodox Christian cathedral in 537 AD, but in 1453 it was turned into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of the Byzantine Empire. It was converted into a museum by Turkey's secular founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1935 and became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985. Greece has condemned Erdogan's plans for the former cathedral as a sign of disrespect.