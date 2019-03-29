Ankara Needs Russian S-400s for Itself, Not for Reselling - Turkish Minister

"We have signed an agreement with Russia, and third countries are not our concern. We are acquiring them for our own needs, we need air defence systems. Russia can sell S-400s to third countries, why should I oppose a product that I buy for myself? There is an important point — some parts are produced in Turkey", Cavusoglu said after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported citing sources that Turkey could allow that US technical experts delve into the S-400 systems in order to "control damage" in relations with Washington stemming from Ankara's decision to maintain the contract with Moscow. However, Kremlin itself refuted the report, citing the Russian-Turkish contract, which stipulates Ankara's non-disclosure of certain data.
On 28 March, Washington's introduced a bipartisan bill to stop the relocation of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, claiming that if the transfer takes place, Russia would allegedly expose the planes' weaknesses.
The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system and can carry three different types of missiles able of destroying aerial targets at short- to-extremely-long ranges.
The weapon is designed to track and destroy various types of aerial targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles.
