German Government Extends Ban on Arms Export to Saudi Arabia - Report

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government decided to extend its ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia until September 30, the n-tv broadcaster reported.

Germany's government has extended its ban on exporting arms to Saudi Arabia for another six months, Reuters reports, citing an official statement.

The embargo was set to expire this Sunday as the German ruling coalition was struggling to reach an agreement on whether to prolong the ban.

READ MORE: Germany's SPD Ready to Allow Some Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia — Reports

Earlier this month, the German government extended the embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia until the end of March, "due to the developments in Yemen" as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the time.

© REUTERS / RALPH ORLOWSKI Germany Prolongs Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Until End of March

On 20 February, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that future decisions on whether to deliver arms to Saudi Arabia would depend on how the conflict develops in Yemen.

Germany announced the ban in October, amid the controversy surrounding the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Berlin's move prompted Paris and London to ask Germany to revoke the ban, since some of French and UK weapon companies use German components.