Death Toll in Iranian Flash Floods Reportedly Hits 44 (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 44 people have been confirmed dead as a result of flash floods occurring throughout Iran following heavy rains since mid-March, local media reported on Thursday, citing an Iranian emergency relief office.

"At least 21 people have died in the Fars, seven in Golestan, five in Mazandaran, three in North Khorasan, two in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, one in Kermanshah, one in Khuzestan, two in Lorestan, one in Hamadan and one in Semnan provinces", an emergency office official said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Not only the survivors of the horrible earthquake in Kermanshah are still "living" in tents, now the floods came along.

On Tuesday, the Iranian Red Crescent relief organization reported that 25 people had died in the flash floods.

Heavy rainfall and the resulting flash floods have washed away many roads throughout Iran and damaged infrastructure, the outlet said.

Villagers come together to block the heavy #flood waters so that the animals can cross to safety. Thank you to these people for rescuing these animals.



Via #khabarnewspaper



🌍👉@WorldAnimalNews @Peace_4_Animals pic.twitter.com/Jj0G15EgsQ — World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) 27 марта 2019 г.

The floods began on 19 March, affecting the northern Iranian provinces, then moved to the southern and western provinces.

Horrific floods in #Shiraz, Iran. Dozens killed, at least 100 injured.



I am praying from Israel for the people of Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that at least 25 out of 31 provinces had become affected by the floods. According to the Iranian Red Crescent over 43,000 people have been rescued and about 27,000 people are in emergency centers.

