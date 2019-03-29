Militants Violate Ceasefire in 3 Syrian Provinces Over Past Day - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants have breached truce regime in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia over the last 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry’s Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone […] During the day militants attacked Jubb al-Zaur, Beid Djnauro, Sandjeka in Latakia province, Halfayah in Hama province, and Salihiyah in Aleppo province", the centre said in a daily bulletin.

At the same time, a total of 57,178 people have been granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities over evading military service, according to the centre.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Victory over Daesh was declared in Syria and Iraq in late 2017, but certain areas in both countries are still being cleared of militants.

Russia, Iran and Turkey are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, having signed the Astana agreements on the creation of Syrian de-escalation zones in 2017.

The Russian military has been also carrying out regular humanitarian operations across Syria and assisting Damascus with the return of refugees. When the civil war in the country was still in its most active phase, Russia was also assisting Syrian authorities in the settlement of the armed conflict through military support for the government forces.

