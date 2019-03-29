Militants Violate Ceasefire in 3 Syrian Provinces Over Past Day - Russian MoD

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone […] During the day militants attacked Jubb al-Zaur, Beid Djnauro, Sandjeka in Latakia province, Halfayah in Hama province, and Salihiyah in Aleppo province", the centre said in a daily bulletin.
READ MORE: UNSC Holds Meeting on Syria Amid US Recognition of Golan Heights
At the same time, a total of 57,178 people have been granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities over evading military service, according to the centre.
Russia, Iran and Turkey are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, having signed the Astana agreements on the creation of Syrian de-escalation zones in 2017.
READ MORE: Syria Militant Attack Leaves 21 Hospitalized With Poisoning Symptoms — Reports
The Russian military has been also carrying out regular humanitarian operations across Syria and assisting Damascus with the return of refugees. When the civil war in the country was still in its most active phase, Russia was also assisting Syrian authorities in the settlement of the armed conflict through military support for the government forces.
* Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)