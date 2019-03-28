'Awful': US Urges Transparent Probe Into Saudi Bombing in Yemen - Reports

"I saw those reports, they're awful. The United States takes them seriously and we're seeking more information […] We understand that the Saudi-led coalition has referred the results of this targeting operation to the joint incidents assessment team for their review and their investigation", Palladino told a media briefing as quoted by Reuters.
"The United States urges a transparent investigation", Palladino stressed.
READ MORE: Yemen Civil War Doomed to Rage On After Four Years of Conflict — Think Tank
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman during a meeting in Washington on Thursday agreed the warring parties in Yemen must implement peace agreements reached in Sweden.
READ MORE: Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Raids on Houthi Camps in Yemen's Sanaa — Reports
Saudi coalition forces armed with US-made missiles and other weapons have reportedly killed over 12,000 civilians in the Middle East's poorest nation during their campaign, even as starvation and disease — particularly cholera — have caused hundreds of thousands to become refugees in their own country.
READ MORE: Saudi Coalition Will Strike Anything to ‘Win The War’ in Yemen, Even Civilians
All comments
Show new comments (0)