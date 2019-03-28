Register
17:36 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

    Erdogan: Trump Behaving Like a 'Bully Boy'

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 51

    The Turkish president has continued his verbal offensive against his US counterpart after Donald Trump went against the UN’s position and formally recognised Israeli sovereignty over the strategically important Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria decades ago.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the US of escalating tensions instead of contributing to peace by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which was occupied by Israel during the Six-Day War. He also took aim at the US President personally for signing the controversial proclamation. 

    "Unfortunately, Trump is behaving like a bully boy", Erdogan said in an interview with Turkey’s A Haber broadcaster, as cited by the AFP news agency, also noting that "He did the same on Jerusalem". 

    Erdogan has also pointed out that with this decision, the Trump administration had gone against the UN, which declared Israel’s proclamation of sovereignty over the Golan Heights "null and void and without international legal effect".

    "How can you do this despite the United Nations? What are you doing? Being at the helm of a state like the US does not give you such a right", Erdogan said.

    The Turkish president has already denounced the US move, saying it would destabilise the Middle East and result in “a new crisis” and branding the recognition a “gift” to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the bribery and fraud allegations ahead of the elections.

    Erdogan also revealed plans to turn the landmark Hagia Sophia, a former Byzantine cathedral in Istanbul, into a mosque after the local elections, which are set to take place this month, in response to the US policy shift on the Golan Heights.

    Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the decision, saying that it constitutes a grave violation of international law, particularly of United Nations Security Council Resolution 497 (1981), demonstrating that the US administration continues its approach of being part of the problem, rather than part of the solution in the Middle East.

    Last week, Trump announced that it was time for the US to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, overturning over 50 years of US policy toward the region that complied with a UN Security Council resolution recognising the territory as belonging to Syria. He signed the historic proclamation on 25 March. While greeted with enthusiasm in Israel, the US president's executive order has been condemned by Russia, Syria, Iran, Turkey, and many other countries. Washington’s key allies in Europe, including France, Germany, and the UK, have confirmed they won't back Israeli sovereignty over the Syrian territory.

    READ MORE: Syria to US on Golan Heights: 'You Can Give Israel North and South Carolina'

    The Golan Heights, a strategically important area due to, among other factors, its water resources, has been under Israel's control for decades. It was seized by Israel from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the area after the country organised local elections in the area on 30 October.

    Related:

    Hagia Sophia to Be Turned Into Mosque in Response to US Shift on Golan - Erdogan
    Syria Requests UN Security Council Meeting on Golan Heights - Reports
    Ankara Condemns Trump's Recognition of Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
    US May Lose Role as Mideast Mediator Over Golan Decision - LAS Envoy to Russia
    Tags:
    Palestinian peace process, politics, diplomacy, Six-Day War, United Nations, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Golan Heights, United States, Israel, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse