Russian Military Records Ceasefire Violations in 3 Syrian Provinces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants violated the ceasefire in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Idlib, head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation Viktor Kupchishin said on Wednesday at a press briefing.

"During the day militants attacked Arafit (once), Safsafa (once), Shar-al-Sakhab (once), Bsharfa (once), Ikko (once), Jubb-al-Mgara (once) in Latakia province, Sukkari (once), Krakh (once), Aleppo (two times) in Aleppo province, Sukari (once) in Idlib province", he said.

Kupchishin noted that the Russian Center for Reconciliation carried out a humanitarian operation in Umm-Jumn village in Aleppo province which residents "received 500 food sets". In total the Russian military carried out over 2,000 humanitarian operations and delivered at least 3,157.8 tons to the country's civilians since it launched the settlement process.

Russia continues restoring infrastructure of the war-torn Syria. According to the high-ranking official, the military re-built over 30,000 residential houses, more than 800 educational facilities and at least 150 medical centers.

The Russian military also set up a humanitarian corridor and the Jleb mobile checkpoint in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster in the Rukban refugee camp, Kupchishin stated.

"We urge the leadership of the US troops in the al-Tanf zone to arrive on a reserve date — 2 April 2019, at the Jleb checkpoint to participate in the coordination meeting, which will allow to develop concrete joint steps to disband the Rukban camp", he added.

The Rukban camp, which houses some 40,000 displaced people, is located in the south of Syria, not far from Jordan. The area that became a refugee camp for Syrian residents back in 2014 is now the zone controlled by the United States.

