US Calls on Russia to Compel Syrians to Leave Area Near Golan Heights - Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is urging Russia to compel the Syrian government to pull out from an area of separation near the Golan Heights, Minister Counselor for Political Affairs at the United States Mission to the United Nations Rodney Hunter told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"The United States and this Council cannot accept Syria's efforts to establish its presence in the area of separation as a new norm", Hunter said. "Therefore, the United States calls on the Russian Federation to use its influence with the Assad regime to compel the Syrian forces to uphold their commitment to the disengagement of forces agreement and immediately withdraw from the area of separation".

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The document, which has been widely regarded as the way of propelling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election bid ahead of the 9 April parliamentary vote, has already been condemned by Iran, Russia, Syria, Turkey and other countries.

US major allies, such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom, have similarly refused to back the US U-turn on the Golan, which runs against the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Golan Heights, a strategically important area due to its water resources among other reasons, has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. When Israel adopted a law that effectively annexed the territory back in 1981, the United Nations unanimously declared that it was "null and void and without international legal effect". In 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the area after the country organized local elections in the area on 30 October.

Russian Deputy Envoy to the UN said Wednesday that Washington's unilateral decision to recognize the Golan Heights as Israel territory violates international law and the UN Security Council resolutions.

Syrian Information Minister Imad Sara told Sputnik on Tuesday that Trump's proclamation has demonstrated that the legitimacy of international law does not exist anymore, stressing that Damascus would not give up its right to return all territories belonging to Syria, and the Golan Heights was no exception.

