Syrian Air Defence Repels 'Israeli Air Aggression' Against Aleppo - Report

According to the reports, Syrian anti-missile systems repelled the air attack, knocking off a series of missiles off target.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported that there was an " Israeli air agression on Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's northeastern countryside".
Material damage was inflicted by the attack, according to reports.
No details regarding possible casualties were given so far.
According to reports the strikes hit several areas — Aleppo airport, Sheikh Najar industrial area, Jibrin.
#Aleppo #Israel #airstrike confirmed. Targeted Jabrin, Nayrab airbase, Sheikh Najjar areas. Electricity blackout in city reported pic.twitter.com/eNlb6TfrPa— Johar (@syrian_endgame) March 27, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)