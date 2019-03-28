Syrian Air Defence Repels 'Israeli Air Aggression' Against Aleppo - Report

A number of targets were downed by Syrian anti-missile systems following the Israeli air attack against the Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's northeastern countryside.

According to the reports, Syrian anti-missile systems repelled the air attack, knocking off a series of missiles off target.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported that there was an " Israeli air agression on Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's northeastern countryside".

Material damage was inflicted by the attack, according to reports.

No details regarding possible casualties were given so far.

According to reports the strikes hit several areas — Aleppo airport, Sheikh Najar industrial area, Jibrin.

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW