UN Envoy Meets Saudi al-Jubeir to Address Syria Reconciliation - Spokesman

"He [Pedersen]… had a valuable meeting with Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's Minister of State of Foreign Affairs," Dujarric told reporters. "Mr. Pedersen appreciated his affirmation of Saudi support for a UN-facilitated Syrian political process based on Security Council Resolution 2254".
UN Security Council Resolution 2254, adopted in December 2015, calls on all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately cease attacks against civilians, implement a ceasefire and engage in political negotiations.
Syria has been in a state of war since 2011, with numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Army to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.
The Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories previously occupied by the opposing forces, it has focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.
Moreover, Moscow, which has actively assisted Damascus throughout the civil war, currently helps Syrian authorities with the postwar reconstruction of the country.
