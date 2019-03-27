UN Envoy Meets Saudi al-Jubeir to Address Syria Reconciliation - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir conducted talks in Riyadh about the efforts toward achieving a political settlement in Syria, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He [Pedersen]… had a valuable meeting with Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's Minister of State of Foreign Affairs," Dujarric told reporters. "Mr. Pedersen appreciated his affirmation of Saudi support for a UN-facilitated Syrian political process based on Security Council Resolution 2254".

UN Security Council Resolution 2254, adopted in December 2015, calls on all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately cease attacks against civilians, implement a ceasefire and engage in political negotiations.

Pedersen also held talks with the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) and made "good progress" on the issue of cease implementation and other aspects of the relevant Resolution 2254.

Syria has been in a state of war since 2011, with numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Army to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories previously occupied by the opposing forces, it has focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.

The Russian military carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria and assists Damascus with the return of refugees. When the civil war in the country was still in its most active phase, Russia was also assisting Syrian authorities in the settlement of the armed conflict through military support for the government forces.

Moreover, Moscow, which has actively assisted Damascus throughout the civil war, currently helps Syrian authorities with the postwar reconstruction of the country.