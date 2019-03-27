Register
00:15 GMT +327 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture taken Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, shows an ariel view of the informal Rukban camp, between the Jordan and Syria borders.

    Russia, Syria: US ‘Trying to Hide Crimes Against Civilians’ at Rukban Camp

    © AP Photo / Raad Adayleh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US refused to participate in a multilateral meeting on the situation in Syria’s Rukban camp and keeps preventing Russian, Syrian and UN officials from reaching the humanitarian catastrophe zone.

    The US is refusing to let Syrian government representatives, international organizations and Russian Armed Forces into the illegally occupied al-Tanf zone in Syria because it wants to hide crimes being committed against civilians in the notorious Rukban camp, a statement from the Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committees on Repatriation of Syrian Refugees says.

    The statement was issued in the wake of a multilateral meeting on Tuesday of Russian, Syrian and UN representatives over the situation in the refugee camp, where some 40,000 people are struggling without reliable access to the most basic commodities, such as food, clean water and medicine.

    "The position of the command of the American troops is puzzling. They themselves invaded the territory of Syria, illegally occupied the 55-kilometer zone of al-Tanf and, under false pretences, blocked humanitarian initiatives to disband the Rukban camp. Despite the assurances of our American partners about joint cooperation, their goal is clearly not to save Syrian citizens dying from insanitary conditions, hunger, cold and diseases," the statement, published on the Russian Ministry of Defense website, reads.

    "By their actions, the American side is trying to hide crimes against the civilians in the zone under their control. There is simply no other reasonable explanation for the unconstructive behavior of the American side."

    Migrants from Syria wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Gevgelija on February 27, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / Robert ATANASOVSKI
    Western Sanctions on Syria Trigger Migration, More Human Rights Abuses - UN Rapporteur
    The US was the only side involved that refused to participate in the meeting between representatives of the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Syria, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the UN Secretary General, the Russian Embassy in Syria, the Ministry of Local Administration of Syria, the Syrian National Reconciliation Committee and the president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, as well as the sheikhs of the tribes in the Rukban camp.

    According to the statement, the command of Russian Armed Forces in Syria received a response from US Lieutenant General Paul J. LaCamera, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, in which he reportedly committed "to the fundamental principles of the UN in resolving the problem of the Rukban camp," but refused to participate in the very event designed to — in cooperation with UN representatives — develop a roadmap for disbanding the camp.

    "The American side, which is directly responsible for what is happening in the al-Tanf zone, which they illegally occupied, ignored the initiative aimed at saving the people of the Rukban camp and refused to participate in the meeting," the statement reads.

    The meeting still took place, even without US participation, and revealed "a clear understanding by the participants of the need for the speedy disbanding of the Rukban camp and the evacuation of its population to the territories controlled by the Syrian government."

    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.
    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Limited US Forces to Remain in Syria for Undetermined Timeline - State Dept
    The statement, signed by head of the Russian Joint Coordination Committee on Repatriation of Syrian Refugees Mikhail Mizintsev and his Syrian counterpart, Hussein Makhlouf, urged the US representatives to participate in the next meeting scheduled for 2 April 2019, which will allow the development of "concrete joint steps to disband the Rukban camp."

    In January, the World Health Organization described people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they live "in deplorable conditions." Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health care facilities have contributed to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles, tuberculosis and chronic respiratory diseases, according to the organization. Syria and Russia have repeatedly accused the US of preventing the refugees from being evacuated from the camp. On 23 March, some 360 refugees were able to leave the camp, thanks to a humanitarian corridor established by the Russian military, according to Russian Colonel General Viktor Kupchishin.

    Related:

    Over 360 Refugees Left Rukban Camp for Damascus-Controlled Area
    Russian MoD Warns of Possible Outbreaks of Dangerous Diseases in Rukban Camp
    Russia, Syria Accuse US of 'Colonial Mentality' Over Situation in Rukban Camp
    Russia, Syria Point Out Contradictory US Stance on Refugees From Rukban Camp
    Russia, Syria Call on US to Disband Rukban Refugee Camp
    Russia, Syria Urge Amman to Allow Rukban Refugees Into Jordan Territory
    Russia-Syria Staff Won't Send Aid Convoy to US-Backed Militant-Held Rukban Camp
    US Blocking Syrian Refugees From Leaving Rukban Camp – Russian Military
    Tags:
    joint statement, Refugee Camp, Rukban camp, UN, Hussein Makhlouf, Mikhail Mizintsev, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse