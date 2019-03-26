Air-Raid Sirens Sound in Southern Israel - IDF

The alert comes a day after Israel delivered strikes on Hamas positions in Gaza "on a scale not seen since the end of the military operation in Gaza four years ago", according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has tweeted that air-raids sirens were sounding across the country's south.

🚨AIR-RAID SIRENS SOUNDING ACROSS SOUTHERN ISRAEL🚨 pic.twitter.com/OI3GRZatBo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 26 марта 2019 г.

Earlier in the day, the IDF released a video of what it called was a rocket barrage fired by Hamas.

On Monday, the IDF announced that they had begun to attack Hamas positions after a Palestinian rocket from the enclave injured seven people north of Tel Aviv. Prior to the move, the IDF sent two military brigades and a command centre to the Gaza border.