Air-Raid Sirens Sound in Southern Israel - IDF

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has tweeted that air-raids sirens were sounding across the country's south.
🚨AIR-RAID SIRENS SOUNDING ACROSS SOUTHERN ISRAEL🚨 pic.twitter.com/OI3GRZatBo— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 26 марта 2019 г.
Earlier in the day, the IDF released a video of what it called was a rocket barrage fired by Hamas.
On Monday, the IDF announced that they had begun to attack Hamas positions after a Palestinian rocket from the enclave injured seven people north of Tel Aviv. Prior to the move, the IDF sent two military brigades and a command centre to the Gaza border.
