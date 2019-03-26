Ankara Condemns Trump's Recognition of Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

Trump signed on Monday a proclamation formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
"We deplore and strongly condemn the decision of the US Administration to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, held under Israeli occupation since 1967. This unfortunate decision, which constitutes a grave violation of international law, particularly the United Nations Security Council Resolution 497 (1981), demonstrates that the US Administration continues its approach to be part of the problem, rather than part of the solution in the Middle East", the ministry said in a Monday statement.
READ MORE: Middle East Quiet on Golan Heights Because ‘the Arab World Is Divided' on Syria
The ministry said that Trump’s decision was null and void for Turkey.
On Thursday, Trump said that it was time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, overturning over 50 years of US policy toward the region that complied with a UN Security Council resolution recognizing this territory as belonging to Syria. Trump's remarks were condemned by many, including Iran, Syria, Turkey, and Russia.
READ MORE: 'We Cannot Allow the Legitimisation of Invasion of Golan Heights' — Erdogan
The Golan Heights was seized by Israel from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the area after the country organized local elections in the area on 30 October.
All comments
Show new comments (0)