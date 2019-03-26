Militants Violate Ceasefire in 2 Syrian Provinces Over Past Day - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants violated truce regime in Syria on Monday by shelling a number of settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, the Russian Defence Ministry’s Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said.

“Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. During the day militants attacked Bshifa (two times), Safsafa (two times), Nahshibba, al-Haqura, Rasha, Sukkari in Latakia province, Aleppo (three times), al-Hlfa (three times), Ansar, al-Amara in Aleppo province”, the center said in a daily bulletin.

The center recalled that a meeting of the Russian-Syrian Joint Coordination Committee on “gradual disbanding of Rukban camp,” located on the US-controlled territory, would be held on Tuesday.

The representatives of the United States, Jordan and international humanitarian organizations have been invited to the meeting, according to the Russian side.

The Russian military has been carrying out regular humanitarian operations across Syria and assisting Damascus with the return of refugees. When the civil war in the country was still in its most active phase, Russia was also assisting Syrian authorities in the settlement of the armed conflict through military support for the government forces.

