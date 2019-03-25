Air-Raid Sirens Sounding Across Southern Israel - IDF

According to local media reports, militants in Gaza launched at least 10 projectiles toward the southern Israeli town of Sderot on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said they had destroyed the office of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and also claimed to have targeted Hamas' internal security service and secret military intelligence headquarters in Gaza.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh uses his office in order to lead a brutal terrorist organization in a war of aggression against Israel.



We just destroyed his office. pic.twitter.com/26KGVlac7F — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 25 марта 2019 г.

On Monday, Israeli health authorities said that six people had been injured in central Israel, north of Tel Aviv, as a result of the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The IDF said they had started striking Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire that destroyed a house in central Israel.

The rocket was launched 10 days after the shelling of Tel Aviv, the country's second-largest city, to which the Israelis responded with strikes against hundreds of militant targets in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians had not attacked territories so deep inside Israeli since the armed conflict in the summer of 2014, limiting themselves to attacks on the southern Israeli regions adjacent to the enclave.

Meanwhile, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters Monday that Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. The official, who was familiar with the Egyptian mediation but who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the truce went into effect at 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT), according to Reuters.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution condemning the excessive use of force by Israel against Palestinians during the Right of Return protests in March.