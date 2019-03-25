Register
00:01 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iron Dome system intercepts Gaza rockets aimed at central Israel

    Hamas Says Reached Agreement on Mutual Ceasefire With Israel (VIDEO)

    © Flickr / Israel Defense Forces
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    184

    TEL AVIV/GAZA (Sputnik) - Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum said Monday that the movement has reached an agreement on a mutual ceasefire with Israel.

    "Egypt's efforts to cease fire between the occupation forces and resistance factions have turned to be successful", Barhum said in a statement.

    A senior Palestinian official told Reuters Monday on condition of anonymity that Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. The truce went into effect at 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT), according to Reuters.

    However, following the reported truce agreement, the air-raid sirens went off across the southern part of Israel, the IDF said late on Monday.

    READ MORE: Prospects of Hamas-Fatah Reconciliation Becoming Smaller Every Day — Scholar

    Meanwhile, according to local media reports, militants in Gaza launched at least 10 projectiles toward the southern Israeli town of Sderot earlier on Monday.

    Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said they had destroyed the office of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and also claimed to have targeted Hamas' internal security service and secret military intelligence headquarters in Gaza.

    On Monday, Israeli health authorities said that seven people had been injured in central Israel, north of Tel Aviv, as a result of the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The IDF said they had started striking Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire that destroyed a house in central Israel.

    READ MORE: Israeli Tank Strikes Hamas Post in Gaza in Response to Border Riots — IDF

    Soldats israéliens
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Israel’s New Right Party Vows to Defeat Hamas, Untie IDF Hands – Report
    The rocket was launched 10 days after the shelling of Tel Aviv, the country's second-largest city, to which the Israelis responded with strikes against hundreds of militant targets in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians had not attacked territories so deep inside Israeli since the armed conflict in the summer of 2014, limiting themselves to attacks on the southern Israeli regions adjacent to the enclave.

    Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    READ MORE: IDF Says Pounded Hamas Gaza Targets in Response to Arson Balloons Launches

    Last week, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution condemning the excessive use of force by Israel against Palestinians during the Right of Return protests in March.

    Related:

    Israel Begins Striking Hamas Targets in Gaza - IDF
    Israel Strikes Hamas Posts in Gaza in Response to Border Explosions - IDF
    IDF Probing Shooting Death of Palestinian, Fourth in Two Days
    Tags:
    rockets, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Hamas, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok