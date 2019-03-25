Fight Against Daesh Not Over, US to Remain in Syria in Limited Numbers - Envoy

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that the US would leave 400 troops in Syria with 200 of them deployed closer to Israel.

US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said Monday that the fight against Daesh* in Syria wasn't over, adding that the US would leave a limited number of its troops there.

"This is not the end of the fight against ISIS. That will go on, but it will be a different kind of fight. ISIS has lost much of its capability to project terrorist power and to have a recruiting base in an area that it controls," Jeffrey told reporters during a press briefing.

The senior official further noted that the US didn't know where Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was.

READ MORE: Trump: 400 US Troops to Remain in Syria With 200 Stationed 'Closer to Israel'

On 19 December, the White House announced plans to withdraw roughly 2,000 US troops from Syria within the next several months, a move that Trump claimed can be explained by the fact that American forces had implemented their task of obliterating Daesh in the Arab country.

*Daesh — a terrorist group, banned in numerous countries, including Russia