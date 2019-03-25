New Blackout Hits Parts of Venezuela Including Caracas - Reports

The blackout comes a week after the latest one hit the Venezuelan capital and nearby localities.

According to French AFP news agency and social media users, a new blackout has hit several regions in Venezuela, including much of Caracas. The incident occurred at 5.20 pm GMT.

​

On March 7, a massive power outage swept through the majority of Venezuelan states, leaving the nation — over 30 million people — without access to basic amenities, including water and medical care at hospitals.

READ MORE: Massive Blackout Hits Venezuela's Caracas Again, Reason Behind Outage Unknown

National electricity supplier Corpoelec insisted that the blackout was the result of sabotage at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant in the country's east. Maduro has pinned the blame for the crisis on the United States, while Washington has denied having a role in the blackout.