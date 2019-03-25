Over 360 Refugees Left Rukban Camp for Damascus-Controlled Area

“On March 23, more than 360 refugees left the Rukban camp for the territory controlled by the Syrian government via the Jleb crossing point. They received necessary aid, they are provided with food and accommodation,” Kupchishin said.
Kupchishin added that on Tuesday the Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committees on Repatriation of Syrian Refugees would hold consultations at the Jleb crossing point on the gradual dismantling of the Rukban camp, with representatives of the United States, Jordan and international organizations having been invited to take part in the consultations.
