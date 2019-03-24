US Defence Department Identifies 2 US Military Personnel Killed in Afghanistan

They are Joseph Collette, 29, a service member in the rank of specialist assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion with the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group; and Will Lindsay, 33, sergeant 1st Class assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Carson in Colorado.
Their deaths were first reported by the NATO-led Resolute Support, an advise-and-assist mission comprising around 16,000 personnel from dozens of NATO countries. The NATO-led Resolute Support mission previously said that the US service members had been killed while conducting an operation March 22.
The names of the soldiers had been withheld until next of kin is notified in accordance with US department of defence policy.
