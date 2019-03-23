Register
21:26 GMT +323 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    John Bolton, consejero de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU

    Bolton Behind Breakdown of Russia-US Ceasefire Efforts in South Syria - Report

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier, White House officials speaking on condition of anonymity said that Bolton helped to ensure that the US decision to pull out of a key nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow was made without consulting any of the relevant departments or agencies.

    Senior Trump administration officials with knowledge of Russia-US negotiations on the possible joint withdrawal of US and Iranian forces from Syria said the talks 'largely fell apart' after Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton announced that US troops would stay put in the Middle Eastern country indefinitely until "all Iranian forces" were pulled out, the Washington Post has reported, citing the officials.

    According to the newspaper, President Trump's decision Thursday to get the ball rolling on recognising the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights as part of Israel really began "to gain real traction" only after Bolton arrived in the White House last April.

    US President Donald Trump speaks alongside National Security Adviser John Bolton (R) during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 9, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US Media REVEALS Bolton's Hand in Running Trump's Foreign Policy
    Russian, US and Jordanian negotiators held talks in Amman and an undisclosed European city in mid-2017 aimed at establishing de-escalation zones in the southwestern Syrian provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda, discussing the illegal US military presence in Syria, as well that of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, and their possible withdrawal from the war-torn country.

    Israel opposed the creation of the de-escalation zones, claiming it would allow Iran to build up a presence near the Golan Heights, and marking its concerns over the fact that the de-escalation zone agreement limited Iranian forces from operating at a depth of 'just' 20 km from the Syrian-Israeli border. In late 2018, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Russia had fulfilled all the relevant agreements in Syria aimed at ensuring Israel's security, with Iranian forces withdrawn to over 100 km from Israel's borders, as requested by Tel Aviv and Washington.

    President Trump appointed John Bolton as his national security advisor in April 2018, with the hawkish Bush-era neoconservative replacing former US Army general H.R. McMaster at the post. Last September, Bolton told reporters that the US would continue to maintain a presence in Syria until Iran withdraws its forces, "including Iranian proxies and militias," marking a public shift from Washington's earlier stated policy goal of defeating ISIS (Daesh).*

    Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 10, 2019
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Syrian Envoy to UN Calls Pentagon’s Announcement of Victory Over Daesh “Bluff”
    President Trump announced the withdrawal of the US's estimated 2,000 troops from Syria in December, prompting a series of high profile resignations from his cabinet, but has since waffled, with the White House saying that some 200 troops would stay in country in February.

    The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the US military presence on its territory, considering it an illegal occupation and a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Iranian forces, on the other hand, were invited into the country to help it in its fight against terrorism, according to Damascus. Tehran has repeatedly said that its assistance to Syria was limited to military advisors and technical and arms assistance.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Bolton on Trump’s 'All Options on Table' in Venezuela Quote: 'He’s Very Serious'
    Toughest US Sanctions Against Venezuela 'Yet to Come' - Bolton
    Bolton Threatens to Respond to Alleged Detention of Venezuela's Guaido's Aide
    'Big Problem': Bolton Blasts Turkey's Refusal to Abandon S-400 Deal With Russia
    There is 'Good Chance' May's Brexit Deal Will Be Accepted – Henry Bolton
    Tags:
    withdrawal, negotiations, breakdown, ceasefire, policy, Donald Trump, John Bolton, Iran, Syria, Russia, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Miss Russia' Contestants in Moscow
    Meet Dazzling Contestants Who Dare to Fight for the Crown at "Miss Russia 2019"
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse