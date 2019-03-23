Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Raids on Houthi Camps in Yemen's Sanaa - Reports

The Saudi-led coalition has launched raids on Houthi camps in Sanaa including al-Dailami Dailami air base which shares the structures with Sana'a International Airport, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
READ MORE: US Senate Passes Resolution to End Military Support for Saudi-Led War in Yemen
Late last year, Saudi and UAE warplanes reportedly conducted more than 200 airstrikes on targets in and near Hudaydah amid Houthis’ calls to declare a ceasefire with the Saudi-led coalition and a peaceful settlement of the Yemen crisis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)