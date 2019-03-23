Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Raids on Houthi Camps in Yemen's Sanaa - Reports

Yemen still remains locked in a conflict between government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and Houthi rebels.

The Saudi-led coalition has launched raids on Houthi camps in Sanaa including al-Dailami Dailami air base which shares the structures with Sana'a International Airport, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Yemen Military Has Coordinates of Riyadh, Abu Dhabi Targets, Ready to Retaliate – Report

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, for several years.

Late last year, Saudi and UAE warplanes reportedly conducted more than 200 airstrikes on targets in and near Hudaydah amid Houthis’ calls to declare a ceasefire with the Saudi-led coalition and a peaceful settlement of the Yemen crisis.