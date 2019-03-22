Iraqi Authorities Probe Local Governor After Mosul Ferry Sinking - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation against Nofal Akoub, the governor of the country's governorate of Nineveh, in connection with the recent deadly ferry incident in the governorate's city of Mosul, the INA news agency reported on Friday as the death toll in the accident rose to 105.

The news agency reported that investigations had also been opened against all local administrative and supervisory bodies in Mosul as well as against the governorate's departments of tourism and water resources among others.

The news agency added that rescue operations and the recovery of bodies were ongoing.

This follows earlier reports stating that a tourist ferry with dozens of people on board capsized in the Tigris River near Mosul on Thursday. According to preliminary data, the accident might have been caused by the excessive number of passengers. The second possibility could have been the increased water level in the Tigris River provoked by the opening of floodgates in the Mosul Dam.