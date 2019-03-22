Two US Military Personnel Killed in Afghanistan - NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two US service members were killed in Afghanistan on Friday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said.

"Two US service members were killed while conducting an operation March 22," the statement read.

In accordance with US Department of Defence policy, the names of the troops killed in action are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

© AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar

The advise-and-assist mission comprises around 16,000 personnel from dozens of NATO countries. It was launched in 2015 after completion of another NATO mission.

Meanwhile, the peace talks in several formats have been ongoing to return peace to the country. The United States has been holding talks with the Taliban movement. The latest round of negotiations that wrapped up earlier in March delivered some progress, however, a deal on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was not reached.