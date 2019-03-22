Register
13:10 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

    Abbas Slams Hamas Over Gaza Attack, Says Group Doomed to 'Trash Can of History'

    © REUTERS / Issam Rimawi/Pool/File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Long-running tensions between the two main Palestinian political parties, Fatah, chaired by Abbas, and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, escalated this week after a Fatah spokesman in Gaza was seriously injured, allegedly by Hamas members.

    Fatah Chairman and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has blasted Hamas over Monday's attack on Fatah Gaza spokesman Atef Abu Seif.

    "Hamas, which carried out a coup in Gaza, will enter the trash can of history. The Palestinian people will not forgive Hamas for its actions," Abbas said, according to Arutz Sheva.

    Hamas denied any involvement in the attack on Seif, who was beaten by a group of men outside his home on Monday, with Gaza's interior ministry promising an investigation into the incident. Following the incident, Fatah deputy chairman Mahmoud Aloul accused Hamas of an 'assassination attempt' against Seif. The attack reportedly took place against the backdrop of broader protests in Gaza this week over rising prices.

    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)
    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Israeli Tank Strikes Hamas Post in Gaza in Response to Violent Border Riots - IDF
    Tensions between Fatah and Hamas have been simmering since 2007, when the moderate Islamic political and militant group took over the Gaza Strip after a short war with their secular rivals. Fatah has repeatedly accused Hamas of dividing the country and preventing the Palestinian Unity Government from administering the Gaza Strip, and demanded that Hamas hand over full control of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority government.

    Gaza's population of 1.85 million people faces a blockade by Israel and Egypt, with tensions between Israelis and the Palestinians in the exclave running high since March 2018 and the start of the so-called Great March of Return protest movement. The protests have led to the deaths of over 200 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier, with hundreds more injured due to gunshot wounds and Hamas fire balloon attacks on neighbouring Israeli territories.

    Related:

    Israeli Tank Strikes Hamas Post in Gaza in Response to Border Riots - IDF
    Israel’s New Right Party Vows to Defeat Hamas, Untie IDF Hands – Report
    Israeli TV Says Hamas ‘Accidentally’ Fired Rockets at Tel Aviv, IDF Agrees
    Hamas Vows to ‘Take Measures’ Against Perpetrators of Tel Aviv Rocket Fire
    IDF Says Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Base in Response to Missile Launch
    Tags:
    tensions, Hamas, Fatah, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Territories, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse