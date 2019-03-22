'Trump is Providing an Incentive for Syria And Allies to Attack Israel'- Analyst

Earlier, on Twitter US President Donald Trump said that it was "time for the US to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability".

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Trump's statement and thanked the US President for his support. Sputnik discussed this with Ejm Alrai, a War correspondent,Terrorism & CT analyst.

Sputnik: Could Trump’s decision to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights become a significant factor ahead of Israel’s parliamentary elections?

Ejm Alrai: Indeed, President Trump is only helping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his election. The timing is perfect because Netanyahu is struggling to win a majority and his political rivals the Blue and White party, whose leaders are the former Chief of Staff Benny Gantz and ex-finance minister Yair Lapid, are far from being centrist candidates but are posing a real threat to Netanyahu’s re-election. Trump is not even pretending not to play a role, although he is not supposed to interfere in Israeli elections. Trump is in such a hurry that he couldn’t even wait with this announcement until Netanyahu visits Washington next week. His goal is to save Netanyahu from his biggest domestic concern: the corruption accusations against him.

Sputnik: How will neighbouring states react to the news? Could the move increase tensions with Syria and its Iranian allies?

Ejm Alrai: Trump is providing an incentive for Syria and its allies to attack Israel. Netanyahu’s preoccupation with re-election has made him careless about Israel’s domestic security. Such an announcement can only increase the level of hostilities against Israel and the Israelis. Today, Israeli citizens are looking for more peace of mind and less war, whereas Netanyahu is pushing the entire country towards a constant state of tension where war could break out at any moment. This announcement can be used by Israel’s neighbours to justify any future attacks against Israel. However, no military reaction is expected from Syria – since the Golan Heights is a Syrian territory — in the near future.

© REUTERS/ Ammar Awad A general view of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Sputnik: Following the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem and a potential US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, what other pro-Israel steps might the US take?

Trump is an inexperienced and unsophisticated President; therefore, his actions are unpredictable. However, Israel asked Trump to impose sanctions on Iran, to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and to rip off the Golan Heights from Syria. The US President has obeyed and acted accordingly. If Netanyahu is re-elected, he will ask for more financial support from the US because he has so far gotten everything he could dream off. Nevertheless, as I said, Trump is unpredictable.

Sputnik: Will this controversial move be approved in the House of Representatives and Senate? Do you expect a serious reaction from the UN?

Ejm Alrai: The House of Representatives and the Senate may very well approve Trump’s will concerning the occupied Golan Heights because these days, anyone who criticises or disagrees with Israel is labelled as anti-Semitic, including, of course, other Semites. But the United Nations will never agree because at least Russia and China will vigorously oppose this move. However, the US occupation of Iraq, the air attack on Libya and the occupation of east Syria by the US forces have all been done without UN approval. The US considers itself above international law.

The views expressed in the article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.