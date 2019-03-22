Register
13:10 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    'Trump is Providing an Incentive for Syria And Allies to Attack Israel'- Analyst

    © AP Photo / Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    134

    Earlier, on Twitter US President Donald Trump said that it was "time for the US to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability".

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Trump's statement and thanked the US President for his support. Sputnik discussed this with Ejm Alrai, a War correspondent,Terrorism & CT analyst.

    Sputnik: Could Trump’s decision to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights become a significant factor ahead of Israel’s parliamentary elections?

    Ejm Alrai: Indeed, President Trump is only helping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his election. The timing is perfect because Netanyahu is struggling to win a majority and his political rivals the Blue and White party, whose leaders are the former Chief of Staff Benny Gantz and ex-finance minister Yair Lapid, are far from being centrist candidates but are posing a real threat to Netanyahu’s re-election. Trump is not even pretending not to play a role, although he is not supposed to interfere in Israeli elections. Trump is in such a hurry that he couldn’t even wait with this announcement until Netanyahu visits Washington next week. His goal is to save Netanyahu from his biggest domestic concern: the corruption accusations against him.

    READ MORE:Trump: Time for US to Fully Recognise Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

    Sputnik: How will neighbouring states react to the news? Could the move increase tensions with Syria and its Iranian allies?

    Ejm Alrai: Trump is providing an incentive for Syria and its allies to attack Israel. Netanyahu’s preoccupation with re-election has made him careless about Israel’s domestic security. Such an announcement can only increase the level of hostilities against Israel and the Israelis. Today, Israeli citizens are looking for more peace of mind and less war, whereas Netanyahu is pushing the entire country towards a constant state of tension where war could break out at any moment. This announcement can be used by Israel’s neighbours to justify any future attacks against Israel. However, no military reaction is expected from Syria – since the Golan Heights is a Syrian territory —  in the near future.

    A general view of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    A general view of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

    Sputnik: Following the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem and a potential US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, what other pro-Israel steps might the US take?

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Trump’s Golan Heights Remarks Bring the Middle East on ‘the Brink of New Crisis’ – Erdogan
    Ejm Alrai: Trump is an inexperienced and unsophisticated President; therefore, his actions are unpredictable. However, Israel asked Trump to impose sanctions on Iran, to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and to rip off the Golan Heights from Syria. The US President has obeyed and acted accordingly. If Netanyahu is re-elected, he will ask for more financial support from the US because he has so far gotten everything he could dream off. Nevertheless, as I said, Trump is unpredictable.

    READ MORE: Arab League Fully Supports Syria's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

    Sputnik: Will this controversial move be approved in the House of Representatives and Senate? Do you expect a serious reaction from the UN?

    Ejm Alrai: The House of Representatives and the Senate may very well approve Trump’s will concerning the occupied Golan Heights because these days, anyone who criticises or disagrees with Israel is labelled as anti-Semitic, including, of course, other Semites. But the United Nations will never agree because at least Russia and China will vigorously oppose this move. However, the US occupation of Iraq, the air attack on Libya and the occupation of east Syria by the US forces have all been done without UN approval. The US considers itself above international law.

    The views expressed in the article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse