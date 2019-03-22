Israeli Tank Strikes Hamas Post in Gaza in Response to Border Riots - IDF

The IDF called the latest protests "particularly violent" and accused the Palestinians of launching balloons with explosive substances across the border.
"An IDF tank attacked the Hamas military post in the south of the Gaza Strip in response to particularly violent riots along the security fence… as well as explosive and arson balloons that were fired during the day," the press service said.
READ MORE: IDF Probing Shooting Death of Palestinian, Fourth in Two Days
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since last March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Moreover, in fall, the situation on the Gaza border escalated due to continued shelling and launches of arson balloons from Gaza into the Israeli territory.
The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)