Israeli Tank Strikes Hamas Post in Gaza in Response to Border Riots - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An Israeli tank attacked a Hamas military post in response to violent rioting on the Gaza Strip border, the press service of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

The IDF called the latest protests "particularly violent" and accused the Palestinians of launching balloons with explosive substances across the border.

"An IDF tank attacked the Hamas military post in the south of the Gaza Strip in response to particularly violent riots along the security fence… as well as explosive and arson balloons that were fired during the day," the press service said.

No reports on casualties as a result of the strike have been provided so far.

READ MORE: IDF Probing Shooting Death of Palestinian, Fourth in Two Days

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since last March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Moreover, in fall, the situation on the Gaza border escalated due to continued shelling and launches of arson balloons from Gaza into the Israeli territory.

The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.