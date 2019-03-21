Register
13:55 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, April 29, 2018 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. left. is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv.

    Netanyahu Calls on Pompeo to Recognise Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

    © AP Photo / THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The development comes just days after US Senator Lindsey Graham told Benjamin Netanyahu that he would push the United States to formally recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which were seized from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

    During a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a moment to call on the international community to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

    “Just last week we uncovered efforts by Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, to build a military network in Syria, in the Golan Heights. All of you can imagine what would have happened if Israel were not in the Golan: We would have Iran on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. I think, for this reason, and many more, it is time that the international community recognises Israel’s stay on the Golan, and the fact that the Golan will always remain part of the State of Israel”, Netanyahu said.

    The Israeli prime minister then praised Pompeo for being an “extraordinary champion” of the US-Israel alliance, and expressed gratitude to the US secretary of state and President Donald Trump for their efforts to support the partnership by moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

    Pompeo, in turn, responded to his remarks by saying that “Israel has a special place” in his heart.

    Just a week ago, the US State Department referred to the Golan Heights as “Israeli-controlled” rather than “Israeli-occupied” in its 2018 human rights report on Israel, the Golan, the West Bank and Gaza. The reference came in contrast with earlier reports as a sign of Washington’s growing support for Israel.

    READ MORE: Syria Slams US Senator's Bid to Recognise Golans as Part of Israel: 'Arrogant'

    Last week, US Senator Lindsey Graham told Netanyahu that the Golan Heights should remain Israel’s territory and that he would push the US to formally recognise it.  His bid came a month after Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, along with Rep. Mike Gallagher, introduced a resolution to “ensure that Israel retains control of the Golan Heights”.

    Silhouette sculptures of Israeli soldiers are pictured next to a sign for tourists showing the respective distances to Damascus and Baghdad from an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on January 20, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Israel No Longer Occupies Golan Heights, US State Department Indicates
    Additionally, last year the United States stood up against a resolution by the UN General Assembly that declared Israel’s decision to extend its legislation on the Golan as null and void, and urged Tel Aviv to end the occupation of the contested area.

    The Golan Heights were seized from neighbouring Syria by Israel following the 1967 Six-Day War, but it wasn’t until 1981 that Israel formally passed legislation annexing the region.

    The law failed to gain international backing, and was criticised by the UN as illegal, with the US also refusing to recognise the move.

    READ MORE: Possible US Recognition of Golan Linked to Assad Remaining Syrian Leader — PhD

    Reacting to the condemnation, Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasised that Israel would not agree to meet Syria’s demands and retreat to the 1967 lines, because they were “indefensible”. The prime minister also stressed that the Golan Heights would “remain in the hands of Israel forever”.

    Related:

    Israel No Longer Occupies Golan Heights, US State Department Indicates
    Possible US Recognition of Golan Linked to Assad Remaining Syrian Leader - PhD
    Lindsey Graham to Push US to Recognize Golan Heights as Israeli Territory
    Syria Slams US Senator's Bid to Recognise Golans as Part of Israel: 'Arrogant'
    Tags:
    resolution, Six-Day War, sovereignty, occupied area, recognition, UN, Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mike Pompeo, Syria, Golan Heights, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse