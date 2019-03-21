US-Backed SDF Reportedly Contradict Trump's Claim on Last Daesh Stronghold

On Wednesday, the US president announced that the last Daesh stronghold in Syria "will be fone by tonight," adding that some 400 US troops would remain in the country, with 200 of the military set to be deployed "closer to Israel."

Reuters reported citing a Syrian Democratic Forces' official that the Kurdish-led group has denied capturing the last Daesh* stronghold in Syria.

"Combing continues in the Baghouz camp and there is no truth [to the report] about the complete liberation of the village," SDF media official told Reuters, quoting the commanders of the offensive.

This comes in the wake of media reports, claiming that the US-backed SDF "liberated all of Baghouz from the Daesh mercenaries". The reports followed an announcement made by US President Donald Trump, who said on Wednesday that the final terrorist group's enclave would be "gone by tonight."

According to Trump, who earlier pledged to fully withdraw the US troops from Syria, 400 servicemen would still remain in the country, with 200 of them poised to be stationed in northeast Syria and 200 remaining at the US military base in al-Tanf.

Baghouz remains the last Daesh stronghold in the Arab Republic, with the Kurdish-led SDF conducting operations in the area and the US-led coalition conducting bombings. According to Syrian state media reports, the US-led coalition's strikes in the region caused multiple civilian casualties.

Since the beginning of February,a round 15,000 people have left the village and only militants remain there, according to the head of the SDF press service.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia

DETAILS TO FOLLOW