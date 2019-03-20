WATCH Iran Air Plane Engulfed in Flames During Emergency Landing in Tehran

The footage shows an aircraft catching fire during an emergency landing at an airport in Tehran, with blazes breaking out in a different part of the aircraft. The emergency services managed to extinguish the fire, after evacuating half of the passengers, and later evacuated the rest of the people on board.
A #Fokker 100 belonging to #IranAir caught fire on landing at #Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on Tuesday but all 100 passengers were evacuated without injury.— Hossein Aghaie (@Haghaie) 19 марта 2019 г.
The pilot was unable to open the back wheels of the plane.#sanctions #Iran pic.twitter.com/f7RXD9yxiX
According to Press TV, there were no injuries during the rescue operation, however, the cause of the accident remains unknown at the moment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)