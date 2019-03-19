School Bus Comes Under Fire in Aleppo District, One Child Killed – Reports

Previously, media reported that a sniper had attacked both military and civilians in az-Zahraa, a small town located northwest of Aleppo, while militants in Al-Rashidin had carried out mortar shellings.

"The child died from a sniper's bullet as a result of shelling by militants of a school bus in an-Nauras square near az-Zahraa", the Ikhbariya broadcaster reported citing its correspondent.

Aleppo, which was the largest city in Syria before the civil war erupted in 2011, has witnessed years of intense urban warfare. It was divided between Syrian government forces and various militant groups. The city was freed from terrorists by Damascus troops in December 2016 and is now striving to recover.

However, terrorists still continue to shell Aleppo from the suburbs, killing and injuring civilians, including women and children.