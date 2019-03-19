Register
15:42 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their sons Yair and Avner (R) attend the premier's father's funeral on April 30, 2012 in Jerusalem.

    Saudi Media Claims Iran Hacked Netanyahu Family's Phones, Tel Aviv Denies It

    © AFP 2018/ Gali Tibbon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    230

    The hack was reportedly carried out some time ago and allegedly only now brought to light due to the upcoming Israeli elections. Tel Aviv denies the intrusion took place at all.

    Telephones belonging to the Israeli prime minister's wife and son, Sara and Yair Netanyahu, were allegedly breached by Iranian intelligence services in order to wiretap the Israeli head of government, Independent Arabia reported, citing anonymous sources. According to the news outlet, the hack occurred several months ago, but was eventually discovered and the breach closed.

    A picture taken on March 18, 2015 shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visiting the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. The son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced online criticism on September 9, 2017 after sharing an image on his Facebook page deemed anti-Semitic by critics.
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Netanyahu’s Son Under Fire After Calling Israeli Broadcaster ‘Fat Cow’

    It remains unclear just how much and what information was leaked, if the hack actually took place, but according to the report, the intrusion, as well as a previous hacking scandal involving Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz's phone, was unearthed only recently in the run-up to the Israeli elections.

    The Israeli prime minister's office reacted to the report by stating that security officials had run checks that showed no signs of the phones having been hacked.

    Last summer, a scandal unfolded following reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the head of Shin Bet to wiretap the phone of then-IDF chief Benny Gantz. Both Netanyahu and the head of Shin Bet have denied organising a hack into Gantz's phone. 

    READ MORE: Netanyahu's Wife Suspected of Bribery as Part of Corruption Probe — Reports

    Relations between Iran and Israel remain strained, as the former rejects Israel's right to exist and has threatened to destroy it on multiple occasions. Tel Aviv, in turn, accuses Tehran of supporting groups like Hamas, which Israel claims Iran uses to achieve its goals.

    Tel Aviv is not alone in making such accusations, with several other Middle Eastern states, including Saudi Arabia, also accusing Iran of supporting groups that they describe as terrorists and attempting to alienate the Islamic Republic.

    Related:

    Facebook Bans Netanyahu’s Son for a Day Over Anti-Muslim Posts
    Netanyahu’s Son Under Fire After Calling Israeli Broadcaster ‘Fat Cow’
    'F**k Turkey': Netanyahu's Son Posts Disputable Image Amid Diplomatic Scandal
    Yair 'F**k Turkey' Netanyahu: Meet the Israeli PM's Scandal-Magnet Son
    Netanyahu's Wife Reveals Why He Voted No to Commission on Violence Against Women
    Scandal du Jour: Tel Aviv PM Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Begins Trial for Fraud
    Netanyahu's Wife Suspected of Bribery as Part of Corruption Probe - Reports
    Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Wife Charged With Fraud Over Misuse of Funds
    Tags:
    hack, elections, Yair Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse