7 Killed in Attack on Cars Carrying Election Officials in Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as seven people were killed and 13 more injured in Bangladeshi Baghaichhari sub-district as a result of an attack on cars carrying electoral commission staff and law enforcement officers, local media reported on Monday, citing the police.

United News of Bangladesh reported that the incident took place at 18:30 local time (12:30 p.m. GMT), when unidentified man opened fire at the cars from a hill at Noymile. Members of the electoral commission were returning from polling stations after counting votes in the second round of the local elections, according to the newspaper.

The newspaper noted that six people were killed on the spot, while another one died in hospital. Medical assistance is being provided to all injured people.

Previous month, Bangladeshi parliamentary election sparked protests, during which at least 17 people were reportedly killed and over 60 others were injured.