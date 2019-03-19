7 Killed in Attack on Cars Carrying Election Officials in Bangladesh - Reports

United News of Bangladesh reported that the incident took place at 18:30 local time (12:30 p.m. GMT), when unidentified man opened fire at the cars from a hill at Noymile. Members of the electoral commission were returning from polling stations after counting votes in the second round of the local elections, according to the newspaper.
Previous month, Bangladeshi parliamentary election sparked protests, during which at least 17 people were reportedly killed and over 60 others were injured.
