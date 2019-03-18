US Trying to Hide Positive Trends in Restoration of Peace in Syria - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States wants to prevent the inhabitants of Syria's Rukban camp and the international community from seeing how peace is gradually returning to Syria with the help of the government, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation said on Monday.

"The United States is trying to conceal from the international community as well as the [Rukban] camp residents the positive dynamics of the restoration of peace, which has been achieved thanks to the efforts made by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic with the support of Russia and other countries. Political and informational pressure is being put exercised on those who express readiness to contribute to Syria's restoration," the statement said.

According to the statement, the recently held third donor conference on Syria in Brussels demonstrated that the West was not interested in seeing Syrian refugees return from Europe. Syria donors pledged billions of dollars in aid to Syrian refugees abroad but refused to provide money to Damascus to help the country with the reconstruction process of refugee repatriation.

"The decisions of the Brussels forum to not allocate financial support to official Damascus have been made despite the fact that the situation in the country is normalizing, and the Syrian government is actively taking measures to revive Syria's economy," the statement added.

The authors of the statement stressed that the only possible way to stop the suffering of the camp's residents was to resettle them.

"The Syrian authorities are ready at any moment to send six car convoys, prepared to evacuate Syrian citizens on comfortable buses, and rescue the suffering Syrian citizens… The consent of the US side is the only thing necessary to disband the camp and provide guarantees for the security of the movement of vehicles in the occupied area of At Tanf," they added.

Russia and Syria have repeatedly tried to draw the international community's attention to the deplorable conditions in which an estimated 40,000 camp inhabitants live and to the United States' reluctance to allow people to leave the camp, which is located in the US-controlled At Tanf area.