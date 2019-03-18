Register
12:23 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on March 17, 2019 in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan in the suburbs of Tel Aviv shows a billboard bearing portraits of Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) political alliance leaders Moshe Yaalon, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi, with a caption below reading in Hebrew The nation of Israeli lives; alongside another billboard showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by extreme right politicians Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Michael Ben Ari, with another caption in Hebrew reading Kahana Lives in a reference to a banned ultranationalist party in the 1994.

    Outrage as Israeli Top Court Bans Right-Wing Candidate From April Election

    © AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Right-wing candidate Michael Ben-Ari has faced stinging backlash since his statements about Israeli Arabs, in which he described them as “enemies from within” – something that Israeli Attorney General has called “incitement to racism”.

    Israel’s High Court of Justice disqualified Michael Ben-Ari, the leader of the right-wing party Otzma Yehudit from the 9 April general election in an 8-1 vote on Sunday.

    READ MORE: Trump, Netanyahu to Set Up Palestinian State After Election, Minister Claims

    As Justice Yitzhak Amit asked Ben-Ari’s attorney whether the politician was against the “entire Arab population”, the lawyer explained that his client had no problem with Arabs who see Israel as the state of the Jewish people and that those who are not loyal to the state should not be citizens.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset
    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Netanyahu's New Opponent for April Elections REVEALED
    The justices reversed a Knesset election committee decision that green-lit Ben-Ari’s candidacy earlier this month and banned the joint slate of Balad-United Arab List and Ofer Cassif, a member of political alliance Hadash-Ta’al, from running in the forthcoming election.

    Cassif was accused of equating Israel and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) with the Nazi regime, and calling Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, “neo-Nazi scum”. He, however, claimed he was simply using metaphors.

    The ruling marked the first time in the court’s history that an individual has been prohibited from standing in elections.

    READ MORE: Former Israeli General, Polling Closest to Netanyahu, Joins 2019 Elections

    Soldats israéliens
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Israel’s New Right Party Vows to Defeat Hamas, Untie IDF Hands – Report
    Ben-Ari landed in hot water for comments he made about Palestinians in Israel that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit previously branded as “incitement to racism” and “calling for a violent renunciation of the Arab population’s rights”.

    Reacting to the decision, Ben-Ari has denounced the “judicial junta which seeks to take over our lives”, Haaretz reported, adding that other members of his party remained eligible to run.

    The United Right Party labelled the ruling absurd and pledged to put an end to what they called judicial overreach.

    “The people, not the judges should be choosing the candidates”, they said.

    Social media users were also dissatisfied with the court’s ruling, calling it an example of double standards and blasting the decision as “unfair” and “disgraceful”:

    In the meantime, Ayelet Shaked said that disqualifying Ben-Ari “while declaring terror-backing parties kosher”, the judges had carried out “crass and misguided interference in the heart of Israeli democracy”.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Eggs on Voters With Election Ad of Him Cooking Up an Omelette

    The Balad-United Arab List, in turn, has saluted the court’s ruling, saying that the committee’s move to ban it from elections went against a recommendation by the Attorney General, who insisted that the evidence provided against the Arab party was dated.

    “We are proud of our identity, our democratic vision, and call upon the democratic public in Israel, Arabs and Jews alike, to unite around the slate against the campaign of incitement and de-legitimisation against Arab society and its elected officials”, the faction said in a statement.

    Ofer Cassif thanked the court for their ruling, saying that the attempt to bar him and the Balad-United Arab List “stems from the hate and racism of the radical Right led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. I, along with my partners in Hadash will continue to unrelentingly combat the occupation and work for peace and justice and against racism and for equality. I am sure we will triumph”.

    Israeli Prime minister Netanyahu prepares to deliver a statement at the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem, ahead of UN the Security Council discussion on Hezbollah's tunnels into Israel, on December 19, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    New Centrist Coalition to Challenge PM Netanyahu Gov't in Knesset Elections
    Ben-Ari has faced a multitude of bids to bar his candidacy in line with Article 7A of the Basic Law: The Knesset, which cites “incitement to racism” as one of three actions that outlaw a candidate from standing in election.

    The statements in question reportedly include his November 2017 speech at an annual memorial for Rabbi Meir Kahane, in which Ben-Ari said: “Let’s give them [Israeli Arabs] another 100,000 dunams [of land] and affirmative action, maybe they’ll love us. In the end, yes, they’ll love use when we’re slaughtered”.

    According to Haaretz, his May 2018 remarks, in which he called Israeli Arabs “enemies from within”, also sparked controversy.

    “The Arabs of Haifa aren’t different in any way from the Arabs of Gaza. How are they different? In that they’re here, enemies from within. They’re waging war against us here, within the state. And this is called – it has a name – it’s called a fifth column. We need to call the dog by its name. They’re our enemies. They want to destroy us. Of course there are loyal Arabs, but you can count them – one percent or less than one percent”, he said.

    General elections in Israel are slated for 9 April, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a challenge from the country’s centrist members of the Knesset.

    Tags:
    ruling, court, ban, Arabs, candidate, right-wing, general election, Supreme Court, elections, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse