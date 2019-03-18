Militants Shell 4 Syrian Provinces, Ceasefire Violated - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants breached the truce regime in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Aleppo over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Haisa al-Sharqi, Dahar Abu Asad and Djubb al-Zarur in Latakia province, Al-Suqaylabiyah (two times) in Hama province, Dreiba, Sukkary, Umm al-Rdjim, al-Fhaila and Niha in Idlib province, Aleppo city (three times)", head of the center Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a briefing.

READ MORE: A Long Way Home for Refugees: UN Official Sheds Light on Syria's Restoration

According to Kupchishin, ceasefire violations by militants were registered in 10 locations in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.

© REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi Russia Against Linking Political Motives With Syria Rebuilding Efforts - Moscow

Kupchishin recalled that the Syrian authorities continue to work on amnesty for those who evade from military service, including those among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups, adding that as for 16 March, in total 56,856 people were granted amnesty.

Kupchishin added that works to recover social infrastructure in Syria continue.

"As for 16 March 2019, 31,402 houses, 826 educational facilities and 147 medical centres has been recovered. Besides, 1,020.2km [635 miles] of roads have been repaired", he said.

READ MORE: Moscow Has Info About Nusra Terrorists Planning to Stage Chem Attacks in Syria

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011. At the moment, the Syrian government forces continue military operations in several areas of the country to clear them from terrorists. The political resolution, rebuilding of the country and return of the refugees have come to the forefront in Syria.