At Least 5 Dead, 8 Injured Due to Railway Track Explosion in Pakistan (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 5 people were killed and another eight were injured after a train derailed due to an explosion of the railway track in Pakistan, the Dunya News broadcaster reported Sunday.

The accident occurred near Nasirabad in the country’s southwestern province of Balochistan, according to the broadcaster.

The rescue operation is underway. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

In September last year, at least 20 people were injured after a passenger train, which followed from the Pakistani city of Karachi to Peshawar, derailed, according to media reports.