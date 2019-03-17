At Least 5 Dead, 8 Injured Due to Railway Track Explosion in Pakistan (PHOTOS)

The accident occurred near Nasirabad in the country’s southwestern province of Balochistan, according to the broadcaster.
The rescue operation is underway. The police have launched an investigation into the case.
#Three people were killed while 15 others injured as the Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express came under #IED blast at Railway Track in #DMJamali #Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/p35LcVh6ji— SMPakistan (@SMPakistan) 17 марта 2019 г.
In September last year, at least 20 people were injured after a passenger train, which followed from the Pakistani city of Karachi to Peshawar, derailed, according to media reports.
