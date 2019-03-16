IED Explosion in Kabul Kills One, Wounds Another - Report

The alleged magnetic bomb blast in Kabul killed one, wounded another, the Pajhwok news agency reported Saturday.
Update: One individual was killed and another one wounded as a result of magnetic bomb blast in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/XMrH1fI93H— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) March 16, 2019
According to the local media, Kabul police confirmed that the explosion had occured in Kabul's Kot-e-Sangi area.
An IED explosion in Kabul's Kot-e-Sangi area on Saturday morning killed one person and wounded another, Kabul police confirmed.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/1AYh7AdJWf— ShamshadNews (@Shamshadnetwork) March 16, 2019
So far no official statements from local authorities were given.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
