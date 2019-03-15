Turkey Opens New 'Olive Branch' Checkpoint on Border With Syria - Reports

"The gate [checkpoint] has strategic importance in terms of easy transportation of humanitarian aid to the demilitarized regions [of Syria], especially to Afrin," Rahmi Dogan, a provincial official, said as quoted by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Dogan also highlighted the importance of the checkpoint for the promotion of trade in the region.
According to the report, two aid trucks to Syria passed through the newly-opened border-crossing on Friday.
Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria, following a years-long armed conflict. Ankara has also been assisting in providing humanitarian aid to the millions of displaced Syrians returning to their home country.
