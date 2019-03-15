IDF Pounds Gaza in Response to Recent Attack Toward Tel Aviv

The Israeli Military said early on Friday they have launched strikes against "terror sites" in Gaza Strip.

On Thursday night rocket alarms went off in the Israeli capital for the first time since 2014. The IDF said that they had registered "two launches from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory…"

We have just started striking terror sites in Gaza. Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 14 марта 2019 г.

According to Palestinian eyewitnesses, cited by Reuters, several blasts were heard early on Friday as what they claimed to be IDF jets' attack on the Hamas positions.

Notably, the Hamas said earlier in a statement, quoted by Reuters, they were "not responsible for the firing of the rockets tonight towards the enemy. They were fired as a meeting was underway between the leadership of the Hamas movement and the Egyptian security delegation over the understandings regarding the Gaza Strip".

Meanwhile, moments after the IDF launched air raid against alleged Hamas targets in Gaza the alarm sirens went off in the southern part of Israel, signalizing possible Palestinian shelling.

🚨INITIAL REPORT: Sirens sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/5oj58C3wZl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 14, 2019

The Israelis usually respond to alleged Palestinian shelling by attacking military targets of the Hamas movement, putting on it responsibility for any aggressive actions from the territory of the Hamas-controlled enclave.

The new wave of escalation near Israel’s border with Gaza began last March, when Palestinian protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, kicked off. The tensions further mounted in fall due to continued shelling and arson balloons launches from Gaza into the Israeli territory and Israeli strikes on Palestinian targets in response to these actions.

